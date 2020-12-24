President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump share Christmas message

During the video message, President Trump called the development of a coronavirus vaccine a "Christmas miracle."

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared a video message on Thursday, wishing everyone a "very merry Christmas."

The Christmas message, posted on the first couples' social media accounts, features the president recounting the story of Christmas and he heralds the development of a coronavirus vaccine as a "Christmas miracle."

In the video, first lady Melania Trump acknowledged that this Christmas is different than year's past due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said they have been inspired this year by the kindness and courage of American citizens.

"Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our students learning, students have delivered groceries to elderly neighbors, communities have found new ways to stay connected to one another," Melania Trump described. "Courageous first responders, doctors and nurses, have given everything to save lives. Brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines."

The president added that the country is delivering "millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives."

"We are grateful for all of the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible. It is truly a Christmas miracle," President Trump said.

The couple also gave thanks in the message to the men and women of law enforcement and the U.S. military.

The president and the first family returned to Florida on Wednesday and are expected to remain there through New Year's.