Prayer vigil set for day before opening arguments in Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — The Derek Chauvin trial in the death of George Floyd is set for opening arguments Monday.

Minneapolis community leaders are preparing for the emotional impact on the Twin Cities with a prayer vigil and rally the day before the trial.

Organizers hope to pack Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Sunday evening with people who need emotional support after seeing the video involving George Floyd.

The event is open to the public. The church is not far from the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue location of a George Floyd Memorial.

Dr. Billy Russell has been pastor at the church for almost the past 20 years. It's been one of his missions to be part of peaceful protest and community activities. Russell believes the event could help the community tremendously as they relive what happened to George Floyd.

"The only thing we can do now is to pray for God to bring healing and bring deliverance," said Russell.

One of Russell's main goals is to help prepare people spiritually for what could be an emotionally-charged murder trial for Derek Chauvin. Russell says even he has experienced an emotional rollercoaster after seeing the video at the center of the case. He knows he is not alone.

"A lot of people are really affected by what they saw on TV and not only one time, but it played over and over again," Russell said.

Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death after a teenager recorded the now-former policeman holding his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The video went viral.

Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join the George Floyd family for a prayer vigil and rally in Minneapolis, the night before opening statements begin in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and civil rights activist Al Sharpton, who visited Minneapolis last June, asked Russell to host Sunday's event.

"We can seat about 800 people, but we want to make sure we are socially distancing and that we are wearing our masks and washing our hands. We are not out of the pandemic yet," Russell said.

After Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests, Russell believes it's important to be spiritually and emotionally prepared for whatever the outcome will be in the Chauvin trial.

"Because we don't know what's going to come of this whole thing. But one thing we can do, God you have to equip us to be able to bear whatever happens," said Russell.