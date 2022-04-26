Powerball jackpot increases to $454 million Wednesday

Monday's Powerball jackpot was quite a bit larger than initially projected. At least a couple of players are picking up a cool $1 million.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot will be up to at least $454 million after nobody drew all six winning numbers on Monday night. But a couple of people did end up winning at least $1 million -- before taxes.

Monday's jackpot was an estimated $434.8 million, a significant spike from the initially projected $421 million.

The winning numbers Monday were 12-18-20-39-61 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x.

There was one $1 million winner in Texas for getting the five white numbers correctly. A North Carolina ticket for $2 million was sold for getting all five of those numbers plus the Power Play.

But the jackpot will go up to at least $454 million with an estimated cash payout of $271.9 million.

Winning tickets have been sold for two jackpots this year. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

Indiana has the most jackpot-winning tickets sold with 39. Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming have never had a jackpot-winning ticket sold.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.