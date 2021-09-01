Did anyone win the $400 million Christmas Day Powerball jackpot?

Powerball players around the country were hoping Saturday night's drawing would deliver a $400 million Christmas present.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot is growing again after nobody won Saturday night's $400 million prize. The total will climb to at least $416 million for Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for the Christmas drawing were 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball was 2. The Power Play was 3X.

In order to win the jackpot, a person has to correctly match all five white ball numbers and the Powerball. The odds of doing that are 1 in 292.2 million.

If someone wins Monday and takes the cash payout, they would walk away with almost $300 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Earlier this year, Powerball added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday drawing versus a Wednesday or Monday drawing, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days.