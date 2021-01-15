Post Malone donates 10,000 sold out Crocs to frontline hospital workers

The comfortable footwear sold out in less than a day, but employees at 70 hospitals across the country will still be getting a pair.

Rapper and singer Post Malone is donating a reported 10,000 pairs of his sold out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to frontline workers at 70 U.S. hospitals.

The group Musicians On Call, which provides live and recorded music to patients' bedsides, made the announcement Wednesday.

"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone's 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines!" the group said on Twitter.

"So grateful for @PostMalone & @Crocs support so @musiciansoncall can provide frontline caregivers with some fresh kicks to show our love for all they do!" Musicians On Call president and CEO Pete Griffin tweeted.

CNN reports Crocs are popular for being comfortable. The Duet Max Clog II Crocs are Malone's fifth Crocs product and sold out in less than a day when they were released last month.