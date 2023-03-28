Pepsi logo gets first redesign in 14 years

The new logo combines elements from Pepsi's past with modern touches and a bright, updated color palette.

NEW YORK — Pepsi is getting its first makeover since 2008, with a new logo and visual identity that combines classic elements of designs from years past with modern touches.

The new design reunites the Pepsi wordmark and its iconic globe, putting the Pepsi wordmark inside the globe again in a throwback to the logos of the 1970s and 80s. The redesign updates the vintage look with clean lines and a modern, custom typeface.

The update also refreshes the brand's color palette, leaning on electric blue and black "to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge," the company said in a news release.

Couldn’t be more proud to share our new Pepsi logo and visual identity that we will be rolling out in the US this fall! pic.twitter.com/OC80a6PyDd — Todd Kaplan (@T_Kap) March 28, 2023

"We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come," said Mauro Porcini, the chief design officer at PepsiCo.

The new logo is more digital-friendly and "introduces movement and animation into the visual system, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse," the company said.

"Allow is to reintroduce ourselves," wrote Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, alongside a brand video on Twitter. It features the "Pepsi pulse" with the pulsating new logo on cans, semi-trucks and phone screens.

"This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world," Kaplan said in a news release.