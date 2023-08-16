Pennsylvania boy, 6, crowned U.S. mullet champion

INDIANAPOLIS — A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy is the new mullet champion of America.
Rory Ehrlich and his mullet, "Cheddar Wiz," is the newly named champion of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship in the kids division. The name for the mullet came from the Philadelphia-area boy's favorite way to order his cheesesteak.
Ehrlich's mom said her son visited the barbershop a year ago and asked for the mullet hairstyle, then stuck with it.
He will take home a cash prize and a USA Mullet Championship trophy.
Ehrlich raised over $1,000 for the contest, which raises money to support former NFL star Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors fund, which builds accessible and mortgage-free homes for critically injured U.S. military veterans.