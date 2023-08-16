Pennsylvania boy, 6, crowned U.S. mullet champion

Rory Ehrlich and his mullet, "Cheddar Wiz," is the newly named champion of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship in the kids division.

Rory Ehrlich and his mullet, "Cheddar Wiz," is the newly named champion of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship in the kids division. The name for the mullet came from the Philadelphia-area boy's favorite way to order his cheesesteak.

Ehrlich's mom said her son visited the barbershop a year ago and asked for the mullet hairstyle, then stuck with it.

He will take home a cash prize and a USA Mullet Championship trophy.

We just announced our 2023 Kids Mullet Champion Rory live on Fox & Friends this morning! Congratulations to Rory and to... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Wednesday, August 16, 2023