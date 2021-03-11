Pearl Harbor survivor to attend 80th anniversary ceremony thanks to daughter's fundraising

Ike Schab, 101, was on a ship docked at Pearl Harbor during the attack on December 7, 1941.

ALOHA, Ore. — A World War II veteran who survived the bombing on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 will be in Hawaii next month to attend the 80th anniversary ceremony. It's all because of a GoFundMe started by his daughter.

Ike Schab is 101 years old and now lives in Oregon. He was a musician second class in the U.S. Navy Band on a ship docked at Pearl Harbor during the attack. Schab said he has vivid memories of that day

"I was just getting out of the shower and getting my Sunday uniform on. I was hoping my brother knew where I was. He knew more about the islands, he could find me, but I did not know how to find him," Schab said.

Schab's brother also served in the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii as well. Both men survived the attack.

Now, 80 years later, Schab is headed back to Hawaii thanks to a GoFundMe started by his daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs.

Heinrichs, from Washington County, said her family could not afford to get Schab down to Hawaii because he needs two caregivers, which is very expensive. Organizations will often help pay for this kind of trip but because Schab needs more than one caregiver, they aren't be able to accommodate him this year.

That's why Heinrichs felt it was necessary to reach out for help.

She created the GoFundMe about a week ago with a $5,000 goal. It has already exceeded that goal by more than $2,000.

"The money is for the trip," Heinrichs said. "The car, the hotel, the air flights, just to get us all three over there. So we have two caregivers and pop."

Schab said he's extremely thankful for people's generosity. This will be the third anniversary ceremony her father will been able to attend.

"Thanks from the bottom of my heart. I love everybody. I'm so proud of this country and this group of marvelous human beings," the World War II veteran said.