Paulette strengthens into a hurricane on approach to Bermuda

MIAMI — A strengthening Paulette gained hurricane status late Saturday as it approached Bermuda, threatening to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to the territory over coming days.

Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) as of 11 p.m. Saturday just 385 miles (615 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

It was forecast to be a dangerous hurricane in the coming hours.