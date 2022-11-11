Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's art collection most valuable in auction history

Allen owned masterpieces from artists like Cézanne, Seurat and van Gogh. The collection sold for a record-breaking $1.6 billion total, which will benefit charities.

NEW YORK — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.6 billion during Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection.

All 155 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday and Thursday in New York sold, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.

Georges Seurat’s pointillist “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” sold for $149.2 million, Wednesday evening's highest price. The larger version of “Les Poseuses” is at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia.

Christie's experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac involving dots of color that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.

#AuctionRecord From the Paul G. Allen Collection Gustav Klimt’s ‘Birch Forest’ set an auction record for the artist with a price realized of $104.585 million pic.twitter.com/ycfw8IHsLM — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) November 10, 2022

The auction house quoted Allen saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language.”

Other highlights from Wednesday's sale included Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which sold for $137.8 million, and van Gogh's landscape “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117.2 million.

“Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five,’ Max Carter, vice chair of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, said in a news release.

#AuctionRecord From the Paul G. Allen Collection, ‘Small False Start’ by Jasper Johns set an auction record for the artist with a price realized of $55.35 million pic.twitter.com/KnyIiJE4vO — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) November 10, 2022

Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to 20th century photographer Edward Steichen.

Topping the sales Thursday was Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen's sculpture, “Typewriter Eraser, Scale X,” which fetched $8.4 million.

All proceeds will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen's estate.

#AuctionUpdate And thats a wrap on VISIONARY: The Paul G. Allen Collection. With 100% of lots sold and over $1.62 billion raised for charity, this sale was nothing short of historic. Thank you to all those who joined us in the auction room and online! pic.twitter.com/nksEgDAJ6k — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) November 10, 2022

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. During his lifetime, he donated more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.