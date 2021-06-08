Parents react to Florida Board of Education's approved mask policy

The rule gives parents a choice to transfer kids out of school districts if the child is subjected to COVID-19 related harassment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Board of Education approved an executive order made by Governor Ron Desantis to give parents an option to transfer their kids to another school if their child suffers from harassment or threats for not following COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s really frustrating for me as an adult that we’re pretty much teaching our kids that if you don’t want to follow the rules we’ll find a loophole for you not to have to," said Megan Figuerrez, mother of two daughters.

Figuerrez says she’s extremely nervous for her two young daughters to return to school. She says after going to her kid’s orientation she’s left feeling uneasy.

“While they’re strongly encouraging mask they’re not requiring them,” said Figuerrez.

“I don’t think bullying has anything to do with it. It’s about being healthy. So regardless of what the school mandates my kids are going to be wearing masks," said Alicia Harper, a mother of three boys and two girls.

Harper says the approved rule still doesn’t make sense to her.

“Whose to say why they’re really making this. I don’t know if it’s to take some of the heat off of themselves and kind of put it on the parents, so if something happens you can’t come and blame the state," said Harper.

Cornerstone Christian School of Jacksonville sent First Coast News a statement regarding the recent changes related to the HOPE Scholarship.

"Students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while on the school grounds and buses, but we recognize that each parent has the right to make this decision based on what they feel is best for their child and family."