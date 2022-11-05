Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin pursues new passions after retiring

Known to the world as a record-breaking Olympic swimmer, Missy Franklin retired from the pool and created a new path past swimming, dedicated to family.

DENVER — She's known to the world as an Olympic swimmer winning five gold medals – proof of her record-breaking talent. But to family and friends, Missy Franklin-Johnson is most famous for being a loving daughter, wife – and now, a new mom to a beautiful baby girl.

Missy sat down with 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen to talk about how her life has changed since her first gold-medal appearance at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, the 2016 Rio Olympics, the devastating career-ending shoulder injury that led to her 2018 retirement announcement and new beginnings with her family.

Missy said she doesn't consider coming out of retirement. Instead, she's focused on family.

She's also dedicating time to her swimming passion by representing the USA Swimming Foundation as an ambassador advocating for mental health awareness.

Saving Lives Is Always in Season's national campaign is also getting some of Missy's time. That's an initiative to increase access to learn-to-swim programs as part of a nationwide effort to reduce drownings.

With so much to talk about in her life since leaving behind the laps in the pool, here's more of the 9NEWS interview with Missy on the topics closest to her heart.

Parenthood & naming baby

What's in a name? It's kismet, really.

"We wanted family names for our first, and nothing against our families, but we don’t have like a whole lot to work with," Missy said, laughing out loud.

But, Missy said, they were able to find a way to connect their new daughter's name to family memories through her husband, Hayes, who is one of six children.

"In between Hayes and his older brother, my mother-in-law was pregnant with twins, and she lost one of the twins in utero and then gave birth to the second twin at 22 weeks and [the baby] died after a couple of hours," Missy said. "And her name was Sarah Kaitlyn – and so we named our daughter after his older sister that died. We wanted her legacy to live on within the family."

Named after her family, baby Kaitlyn had a surprise of her own that would connect her to another family member – her grandfather.

"Literally at 4:17 a.m. on his birthday, four days late, that was obviously so emotional to begin with, but to have my daughter come four days late on the morning of my dad’s birthday and to know that forever they will share a birthday is so special," Missy said.

"To know that he will always live on in our granddaughter in such a special way, that we will get to celebrate both of them every year, it just, it means so much."

Creating new family memories

Swimming and water were never a part of Missy's parents' lives until she was born. Her mom was terrified of the water and never learned to swim. Ironic that she raised an Olympic swimmer.

So when it was time for Missy to teach her daughter to be safe around the water, she enrolled Kaitlyn in swimming lessons and happily jumped back into the pool with her husband at her side.

"It was such a surreal, full-circle moment," Missy said. "We went to Swim Labs for her first lesson, and my husband and I were both in the water with her with our wonderful instructor, Jenny, and to just be in the water with her, to see her smiling, to see her getting her ears wet and the water dumped over her head."



Missy said it meant more to her than words could say – and it was even more special because she shared something with her daughter that was such a huge part of her life with her mom and dad.

"Just to have that moment with her, it meant so much to both of us," Missy said. "The pool felt very different. It was more meaningful in a way that a pool has never felt, being in it with our six-month-old daughter helping her learn how to swim. It was so special.

"Our answer is always the same, that she's going to be whatever she wants to be and we're going to support that fully – if that's an athlete, if that's someone who wants to do theater, if she is brilliant and excels in school – whatever it is, we are going to support her 100%."

Honoring family

The past two years through a pandemic have been a lot for everyone, and Missy's family is no exception.

But Missy is an optimist – always looking for the silver lining. She said the time gave her an opportunity to sit down and figure out what's really important in her life and what matters.

She found that it was a one-word answer for her – family.

"That was originally why after school I moved back here with my husband, was to be close to my mom and dad, but then after having Kaitlyn of course, back in August, any new parents and parents, in general, agree that having a baby just changes everything."

She said her husband has a big family who all live in Nashville, and the thought of giving their daughter a gift to grow up with extended family turned into a gift for the new parents too.

"We just thought, what a gift for our daughter to grow up with her aunts and uncles and cousins, and we wanted to give her that and we wanted to give ourselves that as well, so we've moved to Nashville and are adjusting there really, really well and just looking forward to my parents getting out there soon, hopefully," she said.

The new mom said she considers Colorado her home.

"It’s home for all of us. It will always be home. So for me, leaving Colorado has been so hard, but I know it was the right thing for our family and I know the right thing for our family is to have my mom and dad and I all together. So it will be very hard when they leave as well, but I think we can always come back here."

Finding inspiration through challenges

We all have those people we aspire to be and who inspire us – and an Olympic gold medalist is no different.

"We see someone we can relate to, that’s been through something, that’s going through something, and to me, there’s so much power in that," Missy said. "So, to have the Mikaela Shiffrins, the Simone Biles, be honest and raw and real and vulnerable. It helps every single person that looks up to them be raw and real and vulnerable, and that’s what we need right now."

Missy feels like it's good to be human and give people grace.

"When you see that someone is in a difficult place and you see that they're being open, that you see that they're sharing that, it does, it spikes that within you to just encourage them and be there for them, because maybe to a degree you understand," she said.

Missy said everyone knows how it feels to be disappointed, to feel like they're failing, to make a mistake. She said we all know what that feels like, and it's human nature to support one another.

"When you see someone who's doing it, that, again, that you look up to, of course you're going to cheer harder, because you know that you want them to be the best they can be and you also want them to know that no matter what happens you're still going to love them, you're still going to support them, they're still going to inspire you.

"Mikaela Shiffrin was back on her first ski podium a couple of weeks ago, and that in and of itself to me is greater than a gold medal. That she was able to come off her Olympic experience and just say, 'I'm going to keep fighting. I'm going to keep skiing because I love it and because I worked so hard,' and there she is back on the podium. And those are the wins that our culture right now doesn't necessarily celebrate quite as much that we should learn to celebrate more."

Missy said the love for what you’re doing doesn’t change whether you win or lose.

"At the end of the day, whether you're winning or losing, your love for what you're doing doesn't change. Winning is definitely more fun than losing," Missy said.

She said sometimes it takes Olympic-sized moments to realize the "why" of being involved in a sport.

"I'm here at the Olympic games, I'm fighting for an Olympic medal and nothing's going right, and yet, I'm still skiing and I still love it, and so I'm going to ski because of that. I'm going to ski because this is what I love to do and it's gotten me to this place – but, I don't ski for medals, I don't ski to become an Olympic champion. Is it a goal? Absolutely, but is it a reason why I do it every single day? No. It's because I love it," she said.

Swimming brought Missy joy, and that's why she continued to compete in the sport – a love for what she was doing.

"Every day I jumped in a freezing cold pool. Yes, I had goals, but it was because I loved it and it brought me joy and that joy eventually led to my goals – which was an incredible journey to go on. And sometimes it didn’t lead me to those goals, which also was an incredible journey to go on, but it has just been one of the greatest teachers of my life and I will forever be so thankful for the sport."