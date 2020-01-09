Bait and switch: Oklahoma thief poses as late-shift worker, knocks off store after employees leave

The suspect wore a store uniform as a disguise to convince the clerk to leave her shift.

OKLAHOMA CITY — This is a heist you don't see every day.

In Oklahoma City, a man is accused of stealing from a convenience store after convincing the on-duty store clerk he was there to take over her shift, Oklahoma City police said.

The thief, disguised in a shirt with the store's logo, posed as the late-night shift worker. His act convinced the store's clerk to leave for the evening, authorities said.

Once behind the register, the man even played the part, checking out customers for a few minutes before ultimately stealing all of the cash, cigars and lottery tickets from the store, OKCP officials said.