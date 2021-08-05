Officials say a shark bite has never happened before in Maryland.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 12-year-old girl had to get more than 40 stitches after officials say she was bitten by a shark in Ocean City.

It happened Monday, while Jordan Prushinski was out swimming. She's now recovering and expected to be OK. She said it did scare her enough to stay away from the water for a while.

"I'm kind of like wanting to stay out of the water for a little bit, but something like this is very rare for it to happen again," Jordan said.

Officials believe a sandbar shark is responsible for the bite. They're native to the area. Keep in mind that shark bites are extremely rare, according to experts.

In fact, Captain Butch Arbin with Ocean City Beach Patrol told our CBS affiliate in Baltimore that this incident is a first for the state.

“It’s never happened before in Maryland history. It’s never happened in Ocean City,” said Arbin.

Arbin said beach-goers should not let this incident keep them from getting in the water.