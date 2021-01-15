Nurse says she was fired for admitting she entered US Capitol during riot

Lori Vinson said she did not take part in the violence, but posted about her experience on her Facebook page which also listed the name of her employer.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Kentucky woman said she was fired from her nursing job at a southwestern Indiana hospital after posting on Facebook that she had entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, said she was fired on Jan. 8 by Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. She said the paperwork states that she was terminated for admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event, while her Facebook account revealed her employer.

Vinson told WFIE-TV she walked into the Capitol along with others who had stormed the building and while inside, she recorded videos with her cellphone before posting about her experience on Facebook. She said she did not take part in the violence.

“I participated in none of that. I would never participate in that," Vinson said.

Vinson said she will appeal her termination.

Ascension St. Vincent said in a statement that it “cannot comment on specific employment matters."

After she was fired, Vinson said she was contacted by the FBI about her presence at the Capitol and that after a 10-minute-long conversation, “He said, ‘Thank you, you won’t be hearing from me again.’”

Despite her firing and the federal investigator contacting her, Vinson said she has no regrets.