Nicki Minaj gives birth to first child with Kenneth Petty

The news comes just a few months after Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a series of Instagram photos.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is officially a mom! The 37-year-old star welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to several media reports.

Back in July, Minaj announced her pregnancy by posting a number of baby bump photos on her Instagram.

"#Preggers," the artist wrote in her Instagram caption on July 20. In another post announcing her pregnancy, she had said, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

The Grammy-nominated performer tied the knot with Petty back in October 2019. The two started dating again in November 2018, after previously dating when Minaj was 16 years old and living in Queens, New York.

Minaj's plans to start a family are not a surprise. In a now deleted tweet from September 2019, Minaj announced that she was retiring and was planning to start a family.

In an interview with Complex magazine in 2014, Minaj said that her biggest fear was that she would get so consumed with her work that she'll "forget to live my personal life to the fullest."

"If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother," Minaj told Complex at the time.