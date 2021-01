Seven people were injured after the bus went off the road and half of it dangled off an overpass in The Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Seven people were reportedly injured after an accordion-style bus in New York City went off the road and the front half dangled from an overpass.

WNBC reports it happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and University Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. A police spokesman reportedly said the driver was "unable to navigate the roadway and went off the road." No other details were immediately available.

The injuries were reported to be minor.