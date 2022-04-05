NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

He was one of basketball's greatest players and a champion against discrimination.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Legendary former NBA player Bill Russell died Sunday with his wife by his side, his official Twitter account confirmed. The 11-time NBA champion was 88 years old.

The Boston Celtics cornerstone went on to captain a gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and was at the helm for two NBA championships as the first Black head coach of any pro sports team on the continent, a statement on his Twitter account said.

Russell, considered the winningest player in American sports history, was a five-time MVP and a 12-time All-Star. According to the NBA, he had 21,620 career rebounds, an average of 22.5 per game and led the league in rebounding four times. The award for the NBA Finals MVP was renamed after him in 2009.

Russell was also known for his actions off the court fighting against discrimination.

"From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change," the statement read.