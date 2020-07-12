Natalie Desselle Reid, star of 'B.A.P.S.', 'Eve' and 'Cinderella,' dies at 53

The veteran comedy actress died after a private battle with colon cancer, a family member told TMZ.

Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film "B.A.P.S." and had a recurring role on the UPN show "Eve," has died at the age of 53.

Desselle Reid died Monday morning, her manager, Dolores Robinson confirmed in a tweet.

"Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife," Robinson wrote.

Halle Berry, Desselle Reid's co-star in "B.A.P.S.", tweeted that she was in "total shock" and "completely heartbroken."

Just last week, Berry had shared a throwback video of the duo on the set of their 1997 film.

Desselle Reid also starred as Janie Egins on "Eve," from 2003 to 2006 and appeared in Tyler Perry's "Madea Big Happy Family," and the 1997 retelling of "Cinderella."

Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared that she was "absolutely decimated by this news."

"Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband," she tweeted.

Bow Wow tweeted in tribute, "Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys 'Madea Big Happy Family' sending my love."