Surveillance footage shows shooter enter Nashville school

Police released about two minutes of edited surveillance video that included a view of glass doors to the school being shot out and the shooter ducking through.

WASHINGTON — Authorities have publicly released surveillance footage surrounding Monday's deadly school shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student at The Covenant School. According to police, Hale killed three children and three adults after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building.

The surveillance video, which was posted on Twitter late Monday night by Nashville police, shows Hale driving into the school's parking lot at 9:54 a.m. Central. As Hale arrives, a group of children can be seen in the background on a playground.

Around 10:11 a.m., Hale can be seen gaining entry into the school by firing into glass doors on the building, shattering them.

The video, shared by police less than 12 hours after the shooting, does not contain any audio.

Around three minutes later, the shooter can be seen walking through a hallway holding a gun and leaves the frame of the video. At this point, alarms appear to be flashing throughout the school.

The surveillance video then jumps forward five minutes and the shooter returns and briefly walks down another hall through a door labeled "church office."

Around 10:21 a.m., the video shows Hale walking down another hallway past a sign labeled "children's ministry."

In the portion of the surveillance video released, the school hallways appear empty.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10:13 a.m.

Officers began clearing the first story of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, Aaron said during a news briefing. Police later said in a tweet that the shooter fired at arriving officers from a second-story window and had come armed with significant ammunition.

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire in response, fatally shooting the suspect at 10:27 a.m., Aaron said.

Editor's note: The following video may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

