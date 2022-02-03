NASCAR team owner offers to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress told Fox News he was "doing the right thing" to help Ukrainian soldiers in their fight against Russia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Childress says pledged to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine as soldiers and citizens defend their country from the Russian military.

During an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Childress said he was moved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spirit to defend his country.

"I heard Zelenskyy say he didn't want out, he needed ammunition," Childress said.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner then called Fred Wagenhals, the CEO of AMMO Inc., about how they could make it happen. Childress told Brian Kilmeade that Wagenhals immediately offered to begin production on ammunition for Ukrainian fighters.

Nascar legend, Richard Childress, jumps into the race to defend Ukraine by providing 1M rounds of ammunition. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/JaLWPPCx5R — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 2, 2022

Childress said what's happening in Ukraine should be a wake-up call for Americans and said it underscores the importance of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

"To see people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives being lost over there," Childress said. "We have to do all we can, and I felt with AMMO Inc. and myself, we're doing the right thing and we're going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them."

Childress resigned from the National Rifle Assocation's board of directors in 2019. He said at the time the decision was so he could focus on his businesses.

Childress said he is working with several government agencies on getting the ammunition delivered but said a private courier will be needed to get it to Ukraine quickly.

