Osaka considers taking break from tennis after US Open loss

Naomi Osaka lost to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open Friday night.

NEW YORK — Editor's Note: The video above is from June 2021, after Naomi Osaka took a break from tennis to focus on her mental health.

Naomi Osaka said she is thinking of taking another break from tennis “for a while” after losing in the third round at the U.S. Open on Friday night.

“When I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. When I lose, I feel very sad," Osaka said at her news conference following a 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-4 loss to Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd and never had been this far in Grand Slam competition. “I don’t feel like it’s normal.”

Attempting to hold back tears, Osaka added: “I’m basically at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do.”

Earlier Friday, she smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court. Moments later, she chucked her equipment, sending it bouncing and skidding halfway to the net. Then came a full-on spike near the baseline.

Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the crowd was booing her for turning her back to the court and taking too much time between points.

Soon enough, the No. 3-seeded Osaka’s title defense was over.