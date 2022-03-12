Two MoMa employees stabbed after man denied entry, NYPD says

Police said the suspect's museum membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the MoMA in recent days.

NEW YORK — A man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said the two employees were stabbed multiple times and both were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital later Saturday. People posting accounts to social media said museumgoers ran for the exits in confusion and chaos after the stabbing.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said the man's membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days. He was being sought.

“He became upset about now being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

Miller said the employees were stabbed in the back, in the collar bone, in the back of neck and were rushed within minutes to Bellevue.

Miller said police trying to locate the man had access to video of him leaving the museum and were aware of the direction in which he left.

Miller said the man was a “regular” at the museum, and that the museum had adequate security.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum had evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and the names of the employees were not immmediately released.