Nation World

Spokesman: GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped.
Credit: AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. McConnell was critical of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News' Tucker Carlson. The conservative commentator is working to reverse the narrative of the attack that had played out for the world to see into one more favorable to Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, said she was hospitalized last week to be treated for shingles.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

