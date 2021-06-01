Missouri woman names ICU nurse baby's godmother after giving birth while on ventilator with COVID-19

Monique Jones made Caitlyn Obrock a godmother for Zamyrah as a way to thank her for all of her support.

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman is thanking the intensive care unit nurse in a big way for taking care of her while she was on a ventilator and gave birth to a child.

In early September, Monique Jones was at home recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. She spent weeks on a ventilator and doctors made the difficult decision to deliver her baby at just 29 weeks.

Baby Zamyrah spent two months in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was finally strong enough to go home just before Christmas.

After a near brush with death, Jones was thrilled to have her family together under one roof for Christmas — that includes her oldest daughter, who is now a big sister.

"I feel like I'm complete, and I feel like I was fighting not for me, but for them," Jones said.

According to CNN, ICU nurse Caitlyn Obrock took care of Jones while she was sedated and would whisper words of wisdom during each shift to let Jones know she was going to make it through.

"When I was in my hospital bed, I felt some type of positivity around like a guardian angel," Jones told CNN.

While Jones was recovering, Obrock reportedly organized a baby shower for with gifts for Zamyrah and $2,000 for Jones and her family.

CNN reports Jones and Obrock text on a daily basis, and their close relationship prompted the mother to make the ICU nurse a godmother for Zamyrah as a way to thank her for all of her support.

"A godmother to me is like a support system," Jones told CNN. "And I felt like she fought for me."