Missouri woman celebrates Christmas with newborn after nearly dying of COVID-19

Monique Jones spent weeks on a ventilator and doctors made the difficult decision to deliver her baby at just 29 weeks.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A Missouri woman got the ultimate Christmas present: being able to spend the day at home with her newborn, who was delivered early while mom was on a ventilator with COVID-19.

Monique Jones has never been happier than to hear the cry of a newborn. That's because the birth of her daughter, Zamyrah, is nothing short of a miracle.

"I don't want her away from me, I feel like she was away from me for too long," Jones said.

Jones was at home recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 in early September. She spent weeks on a ventilator and doctors made the difficult decision to deliver her baby at just 29 weeks.

Baby Zamyrah spent the last two months in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was finally strong enough to come home just before Christmas.

"Its a beautiful thing to have her here because I didn't know what was going to happen," Jones said. "I mean, who's gonna know if they are going to live or die. Who's gonna know that?"

After a near brush with death, Jones was thrilled to have her family together under one roof for Christmas — that includes her oldest daughter, who is now a big sister.

"I feel like I'm complete, and I feel like I was fighting not for me, but for them," Jones said.

Jones said she is thankful for the one thing that got her through the entire ordeal.

"It means everything to me. Family always meant a lot, and for me to have one of my own, it feels good to have the support that I need."