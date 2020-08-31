Minnesota DNR cautions about invasive jumping worms

The worms can damage plants and lawns, and are not appropriate bait for fishing.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning both gardeners and anglers about another invasive pest.

The DNR says invasive jumping worms have been spotted in the state, with the potential to damage gardens and lawns, and to degrade soils.

The jumping worms look similar to common earthworms like nightcrawlers, but the DNR says they get their "jumping worm" name because they wiggle when disturbed and can appear to be jumping around.

“Jumping worms are a relatively new invasive species in Minnesota and they are a threat to gardens and forests,” said Laura Van Riper, DNR terrestrial invasive species coordinator, in a statement. “They make rich soil more like coffee grounds. They eat plant roots, damaging garden plants and sod.”

The worms also aren't good for bait, because DNR specialists say they tend to break apart into segments when handled.

According to the DNR, the worms are native to Asia, and were first spotted in Minnesota in 2006. They've been seen in parts of the Twin Cities and the western suburbs, as well as in Rochester. DNR specialists believe the worms have been spreading across the country by people moving potted plants, soil, compost and bait.

Van Riper said the the good news is that the jumping worms are not yet well established in the state, and Minnesotans can help prevent their spread with a few precautionary steps:

Contact the DNR if you think you've found jumping worms

Don't buy worms advertised as jumping worms, "snake worms," "Alabama jumpers," or "crazy worms"

Anglers should dispose of unwanted bait worms in the trash

Gardeners should inspect new mulch or plants for jumping worms

If swapping plants with a friend, wash off soil and share as bare root plants

Brush any mud off boots and equipment after recreational activities.

People who think they've found jumping worms should take a high resolution photo which shows the ring around the worm's body in relation to its head and contact the DNR at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 or by using www.eddmaps.org.