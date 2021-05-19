More than $1 million worth of cocaine found on Alabama beach

Late-night beachgoers found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in bundles in an area popular with tourists.

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Late-night beachgoers in Gulf Shores, AL found something very surprising on the popular tourist beach.

Police say beachgoers found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in bundles washed up on the Alabama shore in an area popular with tourists. Authorities say packages wrapped in plastic began coming in with the surf Monday night in Gulf Shores, and 30 bundles were eventually collected.