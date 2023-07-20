Michigan driving instructor rescues 2 small children found abandoned behind school

A driving instructor saved the lives of two small children abandoned behind a Michigan high school last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A driving instructor saved the lives of two small children abandoned behind a high school in suburban Detroit last week.

John Belyea and one of his driving students stopped at Lamphere High School Saturday to swap students and use the restroom. As Belyea approached the school, he told WDIV-TV he heard a weird noise, which sounded "like two cats playing." After trying to scare the cats off, he realized what he heard was the cry of a baby.

"And so I walked over where I heard the noise from over the corner and then around behind that wall is where the two infants were at," he said.

Belyea said one of the children appeared to be about a year old. The other was smaller, in a car seat with the cover and blanket. Police later said the older child was two years old, the other was just four weeks old.

"The one that was screaming, I want to say kind of saved their brother, sister, whatever," Belyea said. "Because if I don't hear that noise, I don't go over around here and see them."

Belyea called 911 immediately and medics responded to take the children to the hospital for observation. Both were found to be in stable condition.

On Thursday, police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman in the case, but did not say if the woman was the children's mother, but did imply as much, WDIV reported. There is no word what charges the woman may face.

"I know whoever did this, they were in a bad situation. And then I also feel bad for the young kids, because I don't know how long they were there for," Belyea said.