Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women's Hall of Fame

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson also will be inducted along with the late author Octavia Butler and Native American artist Joy Harjo.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The National Women's Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women's rights convention. As in other years, this year's ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.