More than 500,000 tires recalled for poor snow traction

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners with affected tires will get notification letters starting June 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don't meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They'll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

Michelin says the tires are marked with the Alpine symbol with three mountain peaks showing they work well in snow, but are not classified as snow tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

It's not the only snow-related recall in recent months.

Honda has issued a recall for more than 500,000 SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.