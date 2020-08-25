Wife of Miami officer dies after getting trapped in back seat of his police vehicle

Clara Paulino was apparently looking for something in her husband's police SUV when the door locked behind her in 90-degree heat.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The wife of a South Florida police officer died after she became trapped in the back seat of his police-issued SUV for several hours during the hottest part of the day.

Police said Miami Police Ofc. Aristides Paulino's cruiser was parked outside his Miami Shores home Friday afternoon. Investigators believe 56-year-old Clara Paulino climbed into the back seat in search of something, but couldn't get out when the door somehow closed and the self-locking mechanism kicked in.

The only way to get out of the back seat is if someone opens the door from the outside.

According to the Miami Herald, Ofc. Paulino was asleep inside the home after working an overnight shift. Temperatures in Miami reached into the 90s Friday afternoon.

Clara Paulino was trapped for about four hours, with no way of calling for help, since she didn't have her cellphone with her and the partition between the front and back seats prevented her from reaching the car's horn, the newspaper reported.

Her husband and one of the couple's sons found her body inside the SUV around 5:30 p.m.

The Miami Herald reported the couple has been married for 38 years. Their neighbors are heartbroken.

"Horrible, horrible, horrible, imagine someone, that happening to someone," neighbor Daphne Steward said. "She loved her family and her children and I believe it's just an unfortunate situation."