Maryland man wins $2M lotto jackpot for the second time

Lightning struck twice for a retired utility worker in Salisbury, Maryland.

SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury man is $2 million richer for the second time after winning a scratch off lotto ticket. His last $2 million scratch-off win happened several years ago, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The 65-year-old retired utility worker won the prize playing a game called $2,000,000 Richer that he got from an Exxon station in Salisbury. When he discovered he won, he put the winning ticket at a safe at home, waiting until days before the last day to claim his prize to come forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was just a bit nervous,” he said in a Maryland Lottery release. “I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up, that the ticket’s expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real.”

After his last $2 million win, he told lottery officials the winnings would go toward a family vacation and financing his retirement. Now retired, he says the latest win will go toward another family vacation as well as some home improvements.

Knowing the odds are against most players being this fortunate, the man offered advice for other lottery players hoping to win big.