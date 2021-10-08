Warm water and tasty fish | Bottlenose dolphins seen in tributary of Chesapeake Bay

A Twitter video from Maryland DNR shows multiple dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay tributary Choptank River.

MARYLAND, USA — Dolphins were found swimming in a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday amid warmer weather in the region, according to Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.

The video shared on Twitter from Maryland DNR shows multiple dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay tributary Choptank River. The department said that its fisheries staff encountered this pod of bottlenose dolphins just south of Cambridge, Maryland.

Just like their mammal counterparts, dolphins also like to flock toward warmer weather (and waters) during the summer months.

"We often see an abundance of dolphin pods this time of year due to the warmth of the bay water," said Eric Wilson of Maryland DNR. "Like all mammals, dolphins breathe air and go after an abundance of fish that can be found in the bay this time of year."

The Chesapeake Bay has gotten healthier, according to a recent report -- but Maryland DNR doesn't believe it's why the dolphins are in the area.

"No it is not an indicator of a healthier bay," Wilson said. "In fact, we see the presence of dolphins and other marine mammals and sea turtles in the bay annually."

OFFICE VIEW: Today our Fisheries staff conducted the striped bass young of year survey on the Choptank River and encountered this pod of bottlenose dolphins just south of Cambridge. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/BHHmRzcZhu — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 10, 2021

Individual indicators of bay health had mixed results in 2020, but the report says the overall bay-wide trend continues to improve.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science in June gave the health of the Chesapeake Bay -- which is the nation's largest estuary -- a C grade for 2020. That's up from a C-minus in 2019.

Improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay is an important step coastal communities, environmentalists and politicians have taken over the last couple of decades.

A resurgence in the Chesapeake Bay's oyster population has been good for the bay in recent years. But, there are issues the bay faces. Climate change, invasive species and severe weather can impact the Chesapeake Bay.