Sheriff: Family on California hike died of extreme heat

The family went hiking along a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17.
A Mariposa County deputy sheriff stands watch over a remote area northeast of the town of Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, near the area where a family and their dog were reportedly found dead the day before. Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of the Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities said. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking a trail near the Merced River, after a family friend reported them missing in August. 

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they were died. Briese says their water container was empty. 

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement that they ruled out death by gun or other weapon, lightning, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.

The case had baffled authorities.

