The family went hiking along a trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17.

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion while hiking a trail near the Merced River, after a family friend reported them missing in August.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they were died. Briese says their water container was empty.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement that they ruled out death by gun or other weapon, lightning, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.

The case had baffled authorities.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: