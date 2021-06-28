Make-a-Wish clarifies policy after confusion on COVID vaccinations

An edited video of the Make-a-Wish Foundation CEO went viral and seemed to suggest only vaccinated children would be eligible to have wishes granted.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation is disputing what it calls a “misinformation” campaign about whether children who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to have their wishes granted.

The foundation says these children are in fact still eligible.

An edited video of Make-a-Wish Foundation CEO Richard Davis that went viral on social media over the weekend caused a stir by seeming to suggest that only vaccinated children would be eligible to have wishes granted. Stars like actor Rob Schneider and numerous donors declared that if the foundation had decided not to grant wishes to unvaccinated children, they would no longer support it.

The confusion arose from the fact that the video clip that went viral cuts off before Davis had finished his explanation in the two-minute, 22-second video about which children would be eligible. The outbreak of COVID-19 had led Make-a-Wish to suspend granting wishes — for all children, whether vaccinated or not — that might put them at risk.

The video, emailed on June 9, was meant to inform families of Make-a-Wish children and foundation volunteers that certain types of wishes would resume being granted again in September and that planning to fulfill them could begin. But certain wishes for unvaccinated children that are currently deemed to be risky will continue to be on hold until medical guidance changes.

“We respect everyone’s freedom of choice,” Davis says in the video. “We can’t wait until Sept. 15 when we can expand the types of life-changing wishes we can grant.”

To clarify the “misinformation and falsehoods on social media and in some media outlets,” the foundation issued a simpler statement:

“Make-A-Wish has not, does not and will not deny wishes to children who are not vaccinated… Make-A-Wish will continue to grant wishes to children who are not vaccinated.”

The foundation said it had expected some backlash about its decision to delay granting wishes for some Make-a-Wish children. But it made that choice because it “focused on listening to medical experts and doing what was right and in the best interest of the health and safety of all our wish families.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the foundation has granted over 6,500 wishes to children and their families, regardless of vaccination status.

