300 skiing Santas hit the slopes for charity

Hundreds of Santa lookalikes — plus one Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree — dashed through the snow to spread some seasonal cheer.

NEWRY, Maine — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.

Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.