Maine barbershop gives kids free haircuts before starting school

Nealy 150 kids got free haircuts in Auburn, Maine Monday before starting school.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Maine — Nearly 150 kids got free haircuts in Auburn at the Crow's Nest Barbershop on Monday during its third annual Cuts for Kids program.

Partnering with Hot Radio Maine, the shop gave 142 haircuts away for free and volunteered their time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We've been so busy with sports and everything, we haven't had time for haircuts," Allysha Turcotte said, who is a mother of three children. "It's a lot... all the school shopping, supplies and everything."

She said preparing for the school year is a stressful time, but gifts like these haircuts made it easier.

For co-owner Damien Sieg, they consider the volunteered time to cut kids' hair a way to give back to the community that's supported them and their other locations.

"Anything we can do to support the community is good... it's a way to give back and any way we can do that is important," Sieg said.

Just within two hours of operation, more than 50 kids got haircuts.

"Everyone is happy to do it. We realize that if you support the community, they support you back, but we figure we're going to do it all now and see how it goes... but even if nothing comes back to you, anything we can do is still really important," Sieg said.

Brandon Aull, who goes by the stage name B Aull, said it's good to connect with the community by broadcasting live from the event.

"I remember being a kid and going back to school, you need that fresh cut," Aull said. "For parents who have kids it can be a lot, it's just nice to give back to people and give back to kids especially."