Actress Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy

The "Mean Girls" star made the announcement with an Instagram post.

WASHINGTON — Actress Lindsay Lohan has told her followers on Instagram that she's pregnant.

The "Parent Trap" star made the announcement by posting a photo of a onesie that featured the words "coming soon..."

The caption of Lohan's post said that she and husband Bader Shammas "are blessed and excited!"

The 36-year-old “Freaky Friday” actress has been based in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for several years. Hollywood celebrities seeking to escape the spotlight long have flocked to the flashy emirate, where there are no paparazzi to track the many VIPs who hole up in luxurious villas on the city's palm-shaped artificial island.

Little is known about Shammas, a Dubai resident whose LinkedIn page says he's the assistant vice president of international wealth management at Credit Suisse. Before joining the Swiss bank that serves some of the world's richest people, he worked at BNP Paribas, one of the largest French banks, in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Lohan married the financier in early July, which was revealed after she called Shammas her "husband" during an Instagram post celebrating her 36th birthday.

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas."

The comments of the pregnancy announcement were filled with congratulations from some of Lohan's famous friends including "Mean Girls" costar Amanda Seyfried, "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson, Ayesha Curry and many others.