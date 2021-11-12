'Law and Order' revival premiere date announced

More than a decade after it last aired, “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC. It's joining a slate of high-profile sporting events and dramas.

LOS ANGELES — After a hiatus of more than a decade, the 21st season of "Law and Order" will begin its renewed run in February, roughly five months after NBC announced its return to the airwaves.

The legendary cops-and-courts police drama's last season aired in 2010, leaving it tied with "Gunsmoke" for the longest running prime-time TV drama. Series creator Dick Wolf said said its return was his "dream come true."

NBC announced Friday that the new season will premiere on Feb. 24, airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central). While many details on the revival are still under wraps, Variety reports that NBC has cast Jeffrey Donovan — best known for his role as an ex-spy in USA Network's "Burn Notice" — in a leading role.

What else is on NBC's midseason schedule?

"Law and Order's" return to the spotlight joins the sixth and final season of "This is Us" -- and some of the biggest sporting events of the year.

NBC will air the Feb. 13 Super Bowl -- traditionally the single most-watched television program each year. And while networks usually use that to premiere a new show immediately after the game, NBC will instead jump straight into Winter Olympics coverage (held Feb. 4 through Feb. 20). Variety reports that this is the first time a network has aired both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics at the same time.

NBC's full 2022 midseason lineup is below.

January Primetime Schedule

Sun, Jan. 2

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Mon, Jan. 3

8-8:30 P.M. — Kenan (Season Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M. — Kenan

9-10 P.M. — That’s My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — Ordinary Joe

Tues, Jan. 4

8-8:30 P.M. — AMERICAN AUTO (Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9 P.M — GRAND CREW (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (Season Premiere)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

Wed, Jan. 5

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

Thur, Jan. 6

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

Fri, Jan. 7

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Sat, Jan. 8

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule

Mon, Feb. 21

8-10 P.M. - AMERICAN SONG CONTEST (Premiere)

10-11 P.M. - THE ENDGAME (Premiere)

Tues, Feb. 22

8-8:30 P.M. - AMERICAN AUTO

8:30-9 P.M. - GRAND CREW

9-10 P.M. - This Is Us

10-11 P.M. - New Amsterdam

Wed, Feb. 23

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

Thurs, Feb. 24

8-9 P.M. — LAW & ORDER (Premiere)

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

Fri, Feb. 25

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist (New Time)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Tue, March 8

10-11 P.M. – THE THING ABOUT PAM (Premiere)*

Tue, March 15

8-8:30 P.M. – Young Rock (Season Premiere)