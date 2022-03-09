Michigan deputy shot 'multiple times' while serving felony warrant

Michigan State Police said "there are no suspects at large and no threat to the community."

BROWN CITY, Mich. — A Michigan sheriff's deputy was in stable condition Wednesday after he was shot and wounded while serving a felony warrant at a home, authorities said.

The Lapeer County deputy "was shot multiple times" and hospitalized, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

State police said earlier that the shooting occurred on Willis Road in Brown City, a community of about 1,300 residents that's located in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles northeast of Flint.

The officer was taken to Marlette Regional Hospital, which is near Brown City. He was later flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan, where at 11:23 a.m., MSP said they were given an update saying he's now listed in stable condition.

MSP is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on Willis Rd in Brown City during the service of a felony warrant at a residence. This is an ongoing investigation.

State police spokeswoman Lt. Kim Vetter said the status of the person or persons involved in the shooting was not immediately available for public release.

"It's still an active scene and so it's going to be a little while before we're able to confirm" the details, she told The Associated Press.

State police said that the agency was investigating the shooting at the request of Lapeer County Sheriff's Office and that "there are no suspects at large and no threat to the community."

This remains an active scene and ongoing investigation.