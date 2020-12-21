Shelter in place ordered after Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii

The eruption occurred at the volcano's Halemaumau crater.

KILAUEA, Hawaii — Officials in Hawaii have asked residents to stay inside after the Kilauea Volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes late Sunday.

The eruption occurred at the volcano's Halemaumau crater, according to CNN.

The Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said winds will carry any embedded ash toward the southwest, with fallout expected in certain areas.

The United States Geological Survey said a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit late Sunday.

According to the agency, at least seven other smaller earthquakes followed.

Kilauea erupted in May 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and forcing residents to evacuate.