Justice Dept. watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Nassar case

USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI about the allegations in July 2015, but it took months before the agency opened a formal investigation.

The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday.

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the Justice Department and the FBI handled the case and highlights serious missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported until Nassar’s arrest.

The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI about the allegations in July 2015, but it took months before the agency opened a formal investigation.

The FBI responded to the Inspector General's report Wednesday saying simply, "this should not have happened."

"The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused," the Bureau said in a press release. "The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization. Additionally, the press release said the people responsible for the delay are no longer working on FBI matters, and that the bureau is actively making improvements to the way allegations are handled.

At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar.

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child porn offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.