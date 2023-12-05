Jury awards $800K to 4-year-old severely burned by Chicken McNugget

In May, a jury found McDonald's and the franchise owner at fault in the 2019 incident that left the 4-year-old with second-degree burns.

BROWARD, Fla. — A jury in Florida has awarded $800,000 in damages in a lawsuit that alleged hot Chicken McNuggets left a young girl severely burned.

After hearing closing arguments Wednesday, a jury deliberated for just two hours over how much money the family should receive for the child's pain and suffering.

The family had been asking for $15 million. The girl's mother, Philana Holmes, said she is glad the case finally ended with a fair ruling.

"I honestly had no expectations, so this is more than fair for me," she told WTVJ. "Hopefully they will put warning signs on the nugget boxes so parents will know and just in the future for parents to be more aware. Don't just take someone's word for it that its warm. It could possibly be hot."