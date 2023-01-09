Farmers in US win right to repair John Deere equipment

The deal, years in the making, is a win for the "right to repair" movement aimed at allowing consumers to fix their own devices without penalty.

WASHINGTON — Owners of John Deere tractors and other farming equipment in the U.S. will now be able to repair their own equipment, under an accord reached between the American Farm Bureau Federation and the farming equipment manufacturer.

Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers of farming equipment.

Farmers who used the company's tractors or other farming vehicles were only allowed to use authorized parts and service facilities, meaning they couldn't always take them to an independent mechanic or do the work themselves.

The AFBF, an insurance agency and lobbyist group for farmers, has been negotiating with the company for years to change this policy.

According to a statement from the AFBF, the agreement reached Sunday, called a memorandum of understanding, confirms that farmers can access diagnostic and repair codes — similar to those used in a car — as well as service manuals and product guides for their tractors.

The deal also provides a way for farmers to purchase diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and get assistance when ordering parts, the AFBF said.

Under the agreement, technicians can't "divulge trade secrets" or override the safety features built into the tractors when working on them.

“AFBF is pleased to announce this agreement with John Deere. It addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall in a statement. “A piece of equipment is a major investment. Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs. The MOU commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed to grow the food, fuel and fiber America’s families rely on.”

Farmers are the latest group to win a victory for self-repair. After decades of machinery becoming less modifiable, consumer and regulatory pushback in recent years has forced electronics manufacturers to rethink their policies.

Apple, for example, is well known for voiding warranties if a phone has had a screen or battery replacement from a third-party shop. But in 2022, the company launched a "self-service repair" program for recent models of their flagship iPhones, allowing owners to replace their own batteries, screens and cameras.