Jennifer Heinl, 55, is the wife of a Pennsylvania police officer, who has since filed for divorce, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 2.

An Allegheny County woman has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol Building, according to a complaint affidavit filed by the FBI last week.

Jennifer Heinl, 55, is charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

Heinl is the wife of a Shaler Township Police officer who has since filed for divorce, according to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The newspaper reports Heinl's husband asked her not to attend the rally on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C., but she attended anyway.

Her husband filed for divorce in February, according to court records obtained by the Post-Gazette.

Heinl was identified as a participant in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by photographs, including one that showed her with a man identified as Kenneth Grayson. The photo was obtained from Grayson's iPad, according to the FBI.

She was identified in several photos in and around the Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI said in the criminal complaint filed against her. Heinl was wearing a distinctive red, long-sleeved jersey with "Trump 20" on the back, the FBI said.

A witness also contacted the FBI and identified Heinl as one of the rioters, according to the complaint. The witness was unaware of any association between Heinl and Grayson, the complaint states.

The FBI said it also viewed exchanges between Heinl and Grayson on Facebook Messenger, where the two allegedly discussed plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 6. They planned to rent a vehicle and a hotel, according to the FBI.

In an interview with FBI investigators, Heinl denied entering the Capitol building, according to the complaint.

She told the FBI she traveled to Washington on Jan. 5 and returned the next day, the complaint states.

Heinl allegedly told the FBI she had traveled alone, and that she and Grayson had fallen out of touch.

Heinl said she and Grayson had stayed in different hotels, but saw one another at the rally.