Jason Aldean explains why he ran off stage mid-concert, ended show early

Videos from the concert showed country music star Jason Aldean running off stage in the middle of a song.

WASHINGTON — Country music star Jason Aldean is reassuring fans he's doing better after having to end a concert early Saturday night due to heat exhaustion.

Videos posted on social media showed Aldean rushing off stage in the middle of a song while performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. One person at the show tweeted that after Aldean left the lights stayed down for 20 more minutes without explanation and eventually they were told the show was done.

The venue posted a statement Sunday morning that said Aldean suffered "heat stroke" and they were planning to reschedule for a later date.

Aldean himself explained what happened in a video shared on social media Sunday afternoon.

"Just one of those things. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and just I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion," the singer described.

"Hearing a lot of stuff going round 'heat stroke' all this stuff, I don't think it was quite that serious but it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody at the show knows how hot it was...I knew it was coming, I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just like I knew it wasn't going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on," Aldean added.

He said he's "feeling a lot better" after receiving an IV after getting off stage and another on Sunday.

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Aldean had just kicked off his 41-city "Highway Desperado Tour" the night before.

In his video, he also thanked all the fans who came out and acknowledged it was "not what I was hoping for on our first weekend of the tour by any means."

He confirmed the rest of his tour, including Sunday night's show in Saratoga Springs, New York will continue as planned and they're working to reschedule the Hartford show.