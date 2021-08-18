Sadiq Majeed said he is losing hope for Afghanistan's future now that Taliban forces seek to legitimize their rule.

PORTLAND, Maine — The situation in Afghanistan shows no signs of improving since the Taliban's swift takeover of the capital city Kabul.

Mainers with ties to the country are fearing the worst as the Taliban government seeks to legitimize its rule, reversing years of progress.

"It's really sad," Sadiq Majeed said. "In my mind I'm just confused. There's like a little knot that you have in your chest."

Majeed, who lives in Portland, said his mother brought him and his two brothers to the U.S. back in 2022 after the Taliban killed his father.

He said he recently wanted to go back to visit the country of his birth because he thought things there were finally improving. That was before U.S. troops pulled out.

The new regime of Taliban leaders held a press conference Tuesday promising amnesty to citizens who helped the U.S., and vowed that the country will not become a launching bad for terrorists.

Majeed said they cannot be trusted.

"They're vicious," he said. "I don't see [any] hope from here."

Despite immense criticism for the mishandling of the withdrawal of troops, the White House said Tuesday it will stick to its plant to have all U.S. forces out of the country by the end of the month.

"This was a choice between dramatically ramping up forces to fight, or drawing them down to end our involvement," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at Tuesday's briefing.

Thousands of troops have been sent back to the region to ensure the safe evacuations of U.S. allies there.

Officials said they are in communication with Taliban leaders to ensure people get out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport without issue.

"The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport," Sullivan said.

As for Majeed, he said he is still worried about the Afghan people. He still has some distant relatives in the region.

"I just pray," Majeed said. "I just pray for a better future of Afghanistan."