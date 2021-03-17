IRS to move US tax deadline to mid-May, reports say

The IRS is reportedly dealing with a backlog of tax filings and the agency is said to be planning to move back the 2021 tax filing deadline.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is planning to push back the federal tax filing deadline by a month, according to reports by Bloomberg, CNBC and other outlets.

While the IRS did not immediately release a public statement to confirm the deadline would be pushed from April 15, the agency is reportedly dealing with a large backlog of tax filings. USA Today reported the agency has not been able to fully process 24 million filings dating back to 2019.

Both Bloomberg and CNBC reported the deadline is expected to now be either May 15 or May 17. The uncertainty involves May 15 being a Saturday.

Earlier in March, the American Institute of CPAs requested to push that date back even further into mid-June.

Last year, the income tax filing deadline was pushed back into the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the move will give the agency time to further process their backlog of filings from businesses and individuals, it would also give tax payers some flexibility. Many taxpayers have been urged to check before filing their 2020 returns to be sure that they are holding on to any eligibility status for stimulus payments.

The reported postponement comes after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, which includes $1,400 stimulus payments for individuals making $75,000 or below per year. Eligibility would be based on either 2019 or 2020 tax returns, so for some it made sense to hold off on filing early while others were encouraged to file as soon as possible.