PALU, Palu City — A wild crocodile with a used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher.

Wildlife conservation officials hailed the tireless effort as a milestone Wednesday.

The 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) female saltwater crocodile has become an icon to the people in Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi.

The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her.